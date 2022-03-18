UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa has asked Jake Paul to be his new manager.

Paul has turned the combat sports world on its head over the past 18 months. With knockout wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, ‘The Problem Child’ has proved to all of the doubters that he is not here for just a quick paycheck.

Along the way, he has also been a thorn in UFC President Dana White‘s side as he has become an advocate for better compensation for fighters in the promotion. He has even gotten the attention of some notable fighters that agree with Paul and his crusade, the highest profile fighter being middleweight title contender Paulo Costa.

Costa agrees with Paul so much that he has now publicly asked him to be his new manager.

“Man, that’s honorable! Can you be my manager? Please,” Costa wrote on social media.

@jakepaul look your private msg sir — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 17, 2022

Costa has never been one to shy away from controversy or possibly making questionable decisions for his career. He most recently made statements supporting Vladimir Putin saying that he “is not a weak leader like Biden or Macron”.

The Brazilian is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori back October of 2021. Before that he got stopped in the second round at UFC 253 in his title shot against Israel Adesanya.

There has been rumors about whether his next fight could be up a weight class at light heavyweight too.

Do you think it would be a good move for Paulo Costa to make Jake Paul his manager?

