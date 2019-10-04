Paulo Costa Wants To Break Israel Adesanya’s Face

Spread the word!













Paulo Costa will be in attendance for UFC 243 tomorrow night (Sat. October 5, 2019) to get a first-hand look at Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya.

The young Brazilian knockout artist will likely challenge the winner for the title next. However, Costa is hoping it’s Adesanya who ends up on top, as he told MMA Junkie at a recent media day, so he can break the Nigerian-born champion’s face.

“I really want to break the face of Adesanya,” Paulo Costa said. “It’s personal with him. I cannot hide this.”

Costa turned a lot of heads with his decision victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 241 earlier this year, solidifying himself as the next title challenger. The undefeated 185-pounder doesn’t believe he needs to do anything to strike fear into the hearts of his adversaries other than being himself.

“I don’t need to do anything to scare these guys – just to be here,” Costa said. “They know I have a great challenge for them, for either of them. They need to fight against me. Probably it will be the next one. Whoever wins will need to fight against the new face of this division, the guy who made Romero go backwards for two or three rounds. I’m here to send my message.”

In regards to who he is picking to win between Whittaker and Adesanya, Costa believes Whittaker will come out on top.

“I think Robert will win,” Costa said. “I can fight against Robert, also. He did a great two wars against Romero. For a lot of people, he lost. I proved I’m a tough guy, and I can beat everybody here in this division.”

What do you think about Costa’s personal issues with Adesanya? Who do you think wins a fight between the pair? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!