Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Rumored To Headline UFC On ESPN 3

Two of middleweight’s scariest fighters are rumored to headline UFC on ESPN 3 as Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero are being targeted for a five-round fight.

The UFC is on a matchmaking roll so to speak. It seems like every other day the promotion is announcing a must-see main event. Matchmakers are targeting Costa vs Romero to close out UFC on ESPN 3 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Brazil’s Combate first reported the booking and the location

This showdown was originally scheduled for November’s UFC 230 event. However, due to nagging injuries, Romero was forced to withdraw from the contest. They tried booking these two again for last weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 card. But Romero suffered an injury in training camp and was forced to bow out once again.

“Borrachinha” is one of the middleweight division’s most promising prospects. Boasting an unbeaten record of 12-0 the Brazilian powerhouse is riding high after his most recent victory over Uriah Hall at UFC 226.

The “Soldier of God” may be the most accomplished fighter to never hold a UFC middleweight title. He has only dropped two contest in the Octagon, both to the reigning 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker.

Let us know what you think. Assuming this fight actually happens as planned, who wins – Costa or Romero?