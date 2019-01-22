Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje Officially Headlines UFC on ESPN 2

An amazing fight that was rumored is now official as Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC on ESPN 2 in March.

The second event, which takes place March 30 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on ESPN, is starting to take shape. The promotion announced the news of the main event earlier today (h/t MMAJunkie).

Barboza, 33, is fresh off a brutal TKO of Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31. The win was much needed for the Brazilian, who had dropped his two fights prior to that. “Junior’s” impressive win on the final FOX card earned him the No. 6 lightweight rank.

Just like Barboza, Gaethje, 30, got back to his winning ways with a 1:27 KO of James Vick last August. The win earned the knockout artist a Top 10 ranking at No. 9.

Here is a look at UFC on ESPN 2’s card so far:

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alexa Grasso vs. Marina Rodriguez