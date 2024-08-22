Paulo Costa Predicts Tragedy for Upcoming US Election: “Something very bad is going to happen”

Paulo Costa believes “something very bad” is going to coincide with the upcoming presidential election in November.

‘The Eraser’ is certainly no stranger to sharing his political observations online and poking fun at those either already in, or vying for a residency in the White House. However, the one-time title challenger threw everyone off guard when he suggested that something serious could be on the horizon as the U.S. heads toward election night on November 5.

“If u ask me I think something very bad is going to happen… I just feel it,” Costa wrote on X. “This 2024 is election year in USA , the political and financial most important country in the world and I remember what just happened in 2020 right? . They re talking about monkey diseases already, what’s look very bad on my opinion, Russia/Ukraine war, Israel/Hamas and maybe Heabolah and Iran gonna be in . Brics going hard on their plan … what do u think?”

Of course, four years ago the entire world went into a global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, everyone except the UFC who marched on with a series of events on Yas Island, later dubbed Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi.

With the ongoing outbreak of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in Central Africa, there are fears that it’s just a matter of time before the disease travels to other countries, including the United States, and causes another global health crisis.

Paulo Costa Explodes on Social Media while his MMA career continues to flounder

Costa continues to be one of the more popular UFC athletes on social media, boasting more than two million followers between Instagram and X combined. Unfortunately, he’s failed to find that same success inside the Octagon since coming up short against Israel Adesanya in his first and only middleweight title opportunity.

Barely averaging one fight per year, Costa has lost three of his last four, including a trio of decisive losses against Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland. His only win in that span came against Luke Rockhold, a former champion who returned for a one-off fight after a three-year-long layoff.

Overall, he is 6-4 inside the Octagon and continues to cling onto a spot in the middleweight top 10, residing in the No. 8 spot. Since his split decision loss to Strickland in June, Costa has not booked a return date.