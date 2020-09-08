Paulo Costa released a teaser video on how his UFC 253 title fight will go against Israel Adesanya.

Costa and Adesanya have a heated rivalry and in the lead-up to the fight, it has been intense with trash talk. Now, just weeks away from the fight, Costa brought in someone to mimic Adesanya where the Brazilian won by knockout. It is obviously a funny, joking video that Costa shared on his YouTube.

Paulo Costa has not fought since UFC 241 last August with a decision win over Yoel Romero. The win improved his record to 13-0 and 5-0 inside the Octagon. Out of his 13 wins, he has finished 12 including knockout wins over Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, defended his middleweight title for the first time at UFC 248 with a decision win over Yoel Romero. He won the belt back at UFC 243 with a knockout win over Robert Whittaker after defeating Kelvin Gastelum by decision to win the interim belt.

Costa vs. Adesanya is a fight many fans have been looking forward to since Adesanya won the belt and we finally get it in just under three weeks time.

UFC 253 card is as followed:

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Marion Reneau

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva

Nate Landwehr vs. Shane Young

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

What do you make of this video and who do you think wins between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa?