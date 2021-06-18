UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is sidelined indefinitely from competition due to an alleged contract dispute with the UFC brass, and he’s using the time in an interesting way by recently getting a hair transplant.

Costa hasn’t fought since his middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. He was originally scheduled for bouts against fellow middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier before withdrawing from both fights. UFC president Dana White took a shot at Costa recently for saying “some pretty stupid shit” regarding his desire for a bigger paycheck.

This time around, Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson were the ones poking fun at Costa’s expense for his recent top-of-the-head makeover.

“WTF, what in the world is going on here? He blocked me or I would tag him,” Holland posted on Instagram featuring a series of images with Costa undergoing the hair procedure.

Brunson also weighed in on Costa’s recent activities.

“World, meet Baldo Costa,” Brunson tweeted. “I got you bro, mi costa su costa.”

World 🌎 meet a Baldo Costa . I got you bro. Mi Costa Su Costa pic.twitter.com/HtliuLXXCV — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 18, 2021

This isn’t the first time that the MMA community has had its way with Costa’s antics and recent comments. Following the knockout loss to Adesanya, Costa blamed a long night of drinking before the fight as the reason for why he was knocked out in the title bout.

Costa emerged as one of the scariest fighters in the UFC up to the Adesanya bout with five straight wins which included victims such as Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Holland had a perfect record in 2020 but has since lost back-to-back fights against Marvin Vettori and Brunson. Adesanya remains the middleweight champion after a dominant performance against Vettori at UFC 263 last weekend in Glendale.

What are your thoughts on Paulo Costa’s recent hair transplant? When do you think he’ll return to the UFC?