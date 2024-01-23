Paulo Costa lobbies Dana White for title fight with Dricus du Plessis after UFC 297: ‘Give me him, papa’

Paulo Costa is interested in a fight with Dricus Du Plessis, and he recently let it be known.

Becoming the first-ever South African UFC champion, Du Plessis made history at UFC 297 with his decision victory over Sean Strickland. After the judges’ scorecards were announced, ‘Stillknocks’ could barely contain himself due to overwhelming joy at his achievement.

While the new South African champion didn’t mention Paulo Costa, that didn’t stop ‘Borrachina’ from attempting to get his name into the fray. Taking to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, ‘Borrachina’ retweeted a post of Dana White attempting to place the belt on Du Plessis after the scorecards were read. “Give me him Papa,” Costa wrote.

Give me him papa 🫵 https://t.co/0Awjjtn9jj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 21, 2024

Fans Troll Paulo Costa after Dricus Du Plessis Call Out

While Costa’s callout of Du Plessis could’ve just been an attempt to keep his own name relevant, fans were not having it. “Wasn’t your last fight in 2017?” One fan joked.

“Breaking: Paulo Costa has pulled out of his DDP callout,” another laughed.

Breaking: Paulo Costa has pulled out of his DDP callout — Dr. Erik Shun (@TheDoctorShun) January 21, 2024

“You can’t fight for a title with one win in the last two years,” scoffed another.

You can’t fight for a title with 1 win in the last 2 years — supa (@naps2305) January 21, 2024

So, it seems obvious that Costa has left fans wanting more. ‘Borrachina’ has had a career riddled with fight cancellations, and it’s left a lot to be desired. For a fighter so talented, with such a colorful personality, fans just want to see him perform more. Costa probably despises the amount of times a fight of his has been called off, but sometimes things are beyond control.

With a confirmed bout with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, fans may finally get their chance to see ‘Borrachina’ back in action. With a win over the former champion Whittaker, his callout of Du Plessis would always carry a lot more weight.

Do you think Paulo Costa will ever fight twice in a single year again?