UFC star Paulo Costa calls for fight with Bo Nickal with racial slur on social media

Former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has staked his claim for a clash with unbeaten UFC star, Bo Nickal next — using a racial slur on his official X account to chase a fight with the wrestling starlet.

Costa, who has been sidelined from acton since last summer, most recently co-headlined UFC 302 last June, suffering a split decision loss to Sean Strickland in the pair’s title eliminator in New Jersey.

And retaining the number eleven rank at the middleweight limit in the time since, Belo Horizonte native, Costa had initially welcomed the chance to take on recent main event victor, Jared Cannonier next, but has claimed the former title chaser is suffering with injuries since his knockout over Gregory Rodrigues this month.

Paulo Costa issues controversial callout to Bo Nickal for UFC return fight

However, setting his sights on a pairing with Colorado upstart, Nickal — Costa referred to the unbeaten contender as “Bo Niggal” on social media during his call out — leading to backlash from fans and social media users.

“Is Bo Niggal available?” Paulo Costa posted on his official X account.

Out of action since his return at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden at the tail end of last year, Contender Series alum, Nickal most recently improved to 7-0 as a professional with a forgettable unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Paul Craig. With the victory, Nickal earned himself the number fifteen rank at the middleweight limit.

Receiving a call out from Andre Petroski earlier this month to boot, Nickal immediately refused to entertain the matchup — describing the former as a “can” he can no longer compete with him in the Octagon.

I’d love to get an easy check but the fans say I can’t fight cans anymore :/” Bo Nickal posted on his official X account.