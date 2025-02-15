Bo Nickal skirts call out from UFC Vegas 102 star: ‘I can’t fight cans anymore’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Bo Nickal has refused tonight’s call out from Andre Petroski following his UFC Vegas 102 win over Rodolfo Vieira, describing the former as a “can” opponent to him — as he plots his own return to action later this year.

Nickal, the current number fifteen ranked middleweight contender, most recently landed his fourth Octagon win back in November at UFC 309, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Scottish grappler, Paul Craig in a hugely forgettable performance.

And tonight at UFC Vegas 102, the above-mentioned Petroski opened the main card proceedings in a battle against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Vieira — landing a comfortable unanimous decision win over the veteran South American star.

Following his victory, Petroski staked his claim for a high-profile clash against the unbeaten wrestling ace, Nickal — who has swiftly turned down the pairing, labelling the former as a “can” to boot.

Bo Nickal refuses call out from Andre Petroski after UFC Vegas 102

I’d love to get an easy check but the fans say I can’t fight cans anymore :/” Bo Nickal posted on his official X account.

A two-fight alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, Colorado upstart, Nickal had previously landed a trio of consecutive victories over Cody Brundage, Val Woodburn, and Jamie Pickett following his transition to the promotion.

And linked with a return to action as soon as April in another high-profile on UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, Nickal recently once more weighed up a long-mooted grudge fight with fellow unbeaten star, Khamzat Chimaev — claiming the two must only vie for a title in the future if they eventually meet.

“That’s the fight I’ve been wanting for a long time,” Bo Nickal explained recently. “And, you know, we’ll make it happen. I think that, uh, it’s just like that fight is massive. And, you know, it’s been talked about since I first started MMA. So, I feel like the proper circumstance is for the belt. Like, it has to be for the belt in my mind.”