Paul Felder To Make PPV Broadcast Debut At UFC 230

He may not be fighting at UFC 230, but Paul Felder will be the third man in the broadcast booth this Saturday night (Nov. 3, 2018) from Madison Square Garden.

Felder has been calling more and more fights for the UFC on increasingly higher-profile cards. He will continue to find new success in his broadcast career as he calls his very first pay-per-view for the UFC. Alongside Felder will be longtime color commentator Joe Rogan and play by play guy Jon Anik.

The FOX Sports 1 pre- and post-fight show broadcasts will see former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Kenny Florian, and lead anchorwomen Karyn Bryant on the analyst desk.

Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of UFC 230 in an unlikely match-up. Lewis earned a title shot just one month ago when he rallied to knock out Alexander Volkov in the third round of their heavyweight fight at UFC 229. Lewis will be the first heavyweight title defense for “DC”.

Following the PPV broadcast, the post-fight show will be on FS2 with Bryant, Bisping, Florian, and Olivi. They will recap the highlights and talk to the fighters.

Here is a closer look at the full slate of fights for UFC 230.

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman

David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson

Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Lyman Good vs. Ben Saunders

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)