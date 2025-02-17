Paul Felder Speaks Out After Fans Question His Reaction to Jared Cannonier’s Success at UFC Vegas 102

ByCraig Pekios
Paul Felder Speaks Out After Fans Question His Reaction to Jared Cannonier Win at UFC Vegas 102

Paul Felder snapped back at fight fans claiming that he was “mad” about Jared Cannonier’s return to the win column at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night.

Stepping into the main event spotlight once again, Cannonier scored an impressive fourth-round TKO over rising contender Gregory ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues in Las Vegas.

And while most fans were excited to see the ‘Killa Gorilla’ pick up his 11th career win inside the Octagon, Paul Felder didn’t appear to be too happy about it.

At least, that’s what fans thought.

Following the fight-ending sequence, a clip showing the commentary team’s reaction aired during the broadcast, and Felder could be seen throwing his pen on the desk as referee Herb Dean stepped in to call for the stoppage.

Paul Felder sets the record straight

Many interpreted that as the former UFC fighter being upset over Cannonier’s come-from-behind victory, but Felder sought to set the record straight on social media.

”To everyone saying I was “mad” when Jared won his main event…you are so so wrong,” Felder wrote on X. “I have been one of his biggest fans. I have thrown my pen down after big finishes prob 100 times. I also DONT BET!! Morons . I literally said “that’s all she wrote”

Felder’s reaction was surprisingly aggressive, but it was also a passionate reaction to seeing a fighter he has sung the praises of regularly getting a big win inside the Octagon. Nothing more. Nothing less.

