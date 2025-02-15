Jared Cannonier Weathers Early Storm, TKOs Gregory Rodrigues in Crazy Comeback – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Jared Cannonier weathered an early storm and scored an impressive fourth-round TKO over the heavy-hitting Gregory Rodrigues in the UFC Vegas 102 co-main event.

As expected, Rodrigues came out swinging in the opening round and managed to drop ‘The Killa Gorilla’ not once, but twice. Even so, ‘Robocop’ was unable to capitalize as Cannonier utilized his wrestling to recover and escape the round.

Rodrigues switched gears in the second round, allowing Cannonier to lead the dance, but business picked back up in the third when the Brazilian started to let his hands go late in the round. However, it was Cannonier who would land the biggest blow of the fight, connecting with a nasty elbow in close that sent Rodrigues crashing to the canvas.

Cannonier jumped on his man and unleashed some ground and pound, but there wasn’t enough time left in the round to finish things.

Even though Rodrigues made it out of the third round, the damage was done and he looked worse of wear while heading back to his corner.

Knowing Rodrigues was compromised, Cannonier went straight to work in the fourth, unleashing a flurry of strikes until catching ‘Robocop’ with a right hand that sent him to the mat for the second time. Before long, referee Herb Dean had seen enough, stepping in and stopping the fight mere seconds into the penultimate round.

Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO (strikes) at 0:21 of Round 4.

check out highlights from Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102:

