Jared Cannonier Weathers Early Storm, TKOs Gregory Rodrigues in Crazy Comeback – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues - UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Jared Cannonier weathered an early storm and scored an impressive fourth-round TKO over the heavy-hitting Gregory Rodrigues in the UFC Vegas 102 co-main event.

As expected, Rodrigues came out swinging in the opening round and managed to drop ‘The Killa Gorilla’ not once, but twice. Even so, ‘Robocop’ was unable to capitalize as Cannonier utilized his wrestling to recover and escape the round.

gettyimages 2199893290 612x612 1

Rodrigues switched gears in the second round, allowing Cannonier to lead the dance, but business picked back up in the third when the Brazilian started to let his hands go late in the round. However, it was Cannonier who would land the biggest blow of the fight, connecting with a nasty elbow in close that sent Rodrigues crashing to the canvas.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC title challenger Megan Anderson rules out MMA return after sudden retirement: 'I have no desire'

Cannonier jumped on his man and unleashed some ground and pound, but there wasn’t enough time left in the round to finish things.

gettyimages 2199894798 612x612 1

Even though Rodrigues made it out of the third round, the damage was done and he looked worse of wear while heading back to his corner.

gettyimages 2199894814 612x612 1

Knowing Rodrigues was compromised, Cannonier went straight to work in the fourth, unleashing a flurry of strikes until catching ‘Robocop’ with a right hand that sent him to the mat for the second time. Before long, referee Herb Dean had seen enough, stepping in and stopping the fight mere seconds into the penultimate round.

READ MORE:  Andre Petroski Upsets Rodolfo Vieira in Entertaining Firefight - UFC Vegas 102 Highlights
gettyimages 2199893978 612x612 1

Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO (strikes) at 0:21 of Round 4.

gettyimages 2199895360 612x612 1

check out highlights from Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102:

READ MORE:  Jared Cannonier Says It's Impossible To Pick Between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts