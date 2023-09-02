Amid suggestions of a potential return to mixed martial arts following a May 2021 retirement from combat sports, former UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder has now confirmed his return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping) testing pool, whilst remaining non-comittal on a comeback to the Octagon.

Felder, a former lightweight contender under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, most recently headlined a ‘Fight Night’ billed event at the UFC Apex facility against former undisputed champion, Rafael dos Anjos – suffering a split decision loss to the Brazilian over the course of five rounds.

Turning his talents to color-commentary in the time since, Felder, who featured in a three-man booth last weekend for a UFC Fight Night SIngapore event, claimed he was inspired to explore the possibility of a one final walk to the Octagon by the retiring former featherweight title challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

Paul Felder has returned to the USADA testing pool

And linked with a stunning comeback to combat sports, Felder has interestingly revealed he has enrolled in the USDA testing pool again, all whilst remaining non-committal on a return to mixed martial arts competition.

“I have no idea,’ Paul Felder said of his chances of a return on the ESPN pre-fight show ahead of UFC Paris. “I rolled with MIchael (Chiesa) today. Honest to God, it blew up on social. I’m back training, I’m enjoying MMA again.”

“For all the people that think I need a complete both hip replacements, I have bad hips there’s no secret about that. I’ve had bad hips for years, but I am back in the USADA testing pool. That’s exactly where I’m at now, but that is it. That is it. I did it just in case, I’m getting old and there might some old dudes out there that might want to dust it up in six months. Other than that, I have no idea. I”m enjoying training.”

Paul Felder back in the USADA pool. pic.twitter.com/7DYVhHRNmP — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 1, 2023

