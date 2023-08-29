Former lightweight contender turned color-commentator, Paul Felder has claimed he has been considering making a return to mixed martial arts competition having called the action at UFC Fight Night Singapore last weekend – taking in former featherweight title challenger, Chan Sung Jung’s final combat sports walk.

Felder, 39, has been sidelined from active competition since he filled in on short-notice for current undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former division titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos.

The defeat came as the Philadelphia favorite’s second consecutively following a another main event defeat to New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker in Auckland back in February of that year.

Retiring from mixed martial arts competition following his loss to Brazilian veteran, dos Anjos, Roufusport staple, Felder has teased a potential comeback for one final bout on multiple occasions since his retirement from the sport, however, at the time of publication a comeback has failed to come to fruition.

Paul Felder flirts with a potential return to MMA competition

Serving as a color commentator alongside UFC Hall of Fame inductee and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping in Kallang, Singapore over the course of last weekend, Felder called the action as Max Holloway landed a spectacular third round KO win over ‘The Korean Zombie’ – and has since claimed he has been inspired by the South Korean to weigh-up a stunning return.

“@KoreanZombieMMA got me wanting to go once more…” Paul Felder posted on his official X account. “Damn you, Zombie. Seeing him face that crowd one last time. Epic moments. Can’t get that main event out of my mind.”

Over the course of his Octagon tenure, fan-favorite striker, Felder has turned in notable victories over the likes of Danny Castillo, Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray, James Vick, Edson Barboza, and former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

