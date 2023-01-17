Paul Felder set to replace Joe Rogan for the UFC 283 commentary team

Former UFC fighter turned commentator, Paul Felder is set to sub in for Joe Rogan as the first UFC PPV of the year approaches.

UFC 283 is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The typical PPV commentary team is Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik, however, Rogan has been adamant about no longer covering international events. So, Paul Felder will be booking a flight to Rio this time around to join Jon Anik, who will handle the play-by-play duties, as always, and Daniel Cormier, who will share the color commentary duties with Felder.

Paul Felder rounds out the UFC 283 broadcast team

Paul Felder has become a fan favorite since retiring from active competition. Felder often shares the color commentary duties for the UFC Fight Night Events and provides some great insight and amazing reactions to what he’s seeing inside the octagon.

Apart from Joe Rogan, the usual suspects will be in Rio for the first UFC PPV of the year. The post-fight show will feature the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Michael Chiesa, and Din Thomas. While Megan Olivi will handle her usual pre and post-fight interviews backstage.

And of course, with it being the first PPV of the year, Bruce Buffer will be present to introduce all the fighters.

Paul Felder will be the only newer face on the PPV team, however, he is slowly becoming a regular feature on the international PPVs as he also filled in for Joe Rogan on the UFC 280 card.