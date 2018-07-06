Paul Felder Calls ‘Clown’ Mike Perry Perfect Opponent For UFC Return

“Platinum” Mike Perry’s trash talk towards Paul Felder ahead of their UFC 226 clash tomorrow night (Sat. July 7, 2018) doesn’t seem to be having much of an effect on “The Irish Dragon.”

Perry was initially expected to face Yancy Medeiros at UFC 226, but an injury forced Medeiros off the card. Felder also lost his opponent, James Vick, who was moved to the main event of the upcoming UFC Lincoln card against Justin Gaethje after Al Iaquinta pulled from the slot.

After each man lost their respective dancing partner for UFC 226, naturally the promotion decided to match them up against one another. During a recent photo-op for UFC 226, Perry began talking trash and asked Felder if he was ready to become a full-time UFC commentator.

Felder told MMA Junkie that Perry’s words haven’t affected him in the slightest, claiming those who stay silent when face-to-face with their opponent come off as a lot more intimidating than those who run their mouths:

“I think it’s more intimidating when a guy just stares you down and doesn’t say anything,” Felder said. “I knew he was going to say something. It’s easy to do, man.”

Perry suggesting that UFC commentators such as Felder are less tough than other fighters, as well as claiming to have a skill advantage over Felder, doesn’t change the Philadelphian’s gameplan come Saturday night – punch someone in the face:

“There’s a reason we’re doing what we’re doing, and a reason we get picked to talk about these fights and be center stage for the UFC,” Felder said. “It’s not because I just talk good. It’s because I get in there, and I throw down and fight good, as well. “(Perry) can say all that nonsense, talk about size advantage and all that. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I am so pumped to get back in that octagon and punch and elbow somebody in the face. “I’m taking all that and putting it on Mike Perry’s face. It couldn’t be a better guy for me to get back in that octagon than a (expletive) clown like him.”