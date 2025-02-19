Patricio Pitbull books UFC 314 debut fight against Yair Rodriguez in Florida

Ex-two-weight Bellator MMA champion, Patricio Pitbull is set for his long-anticipated Octagon debut at UFC 314 in April, booking a first outing in the promotion against former interim featherweight kingpin, Yair Rodriguez at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Pitbull, a former undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight and lightweight champion, was granted his release from the PFL (Professional Fighter League) upon request at the beginning of this year, citing his frustration with a lack of activity on his return clash.

As for former interim featherweight champion, Rodriguez, the Mexican striker currently holds the number five rank in the division, remaining sidelined since an arm-triangle submission loss to two-fight rival, Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night Mexico City back in February of last year.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

News of Patricio Pitbull’s debut fight at UFC 314 against Yair Rodriguez was announced on social media tonight by promotional CEO, Dana White.

Most recently headlining Bellator Champions Series 1 back in March of last year, Brazilian veteran, Pitbull turned in a successful defense of his featherweight crown with an eventual third round knockout win over title challenger, Jeremy Kennedy.

As for Rodriguez, before his submission loss to Ortega, he had unsuccessfully unified the featherweight crown in a knockout loss against then-champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Photo Credits: Lucas Noonan

Winning interim spoils back in 2023, Chihuahua native, Rodriguez finally broke through with an impressive second round triangle choke submission win over Josh Emmett in the pair’s title clash.

UFC 314 takes place on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida — with a vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler returns against surging submission threat, Paddy Pimblett in a high-stakes pairing.