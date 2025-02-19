Patricio “Pitbull” Freire Joins UFC: Former Bellator Champ Eyes Featherweight Gold

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in Bellator history, has officially signed with the UFC after his recent release from the PFL. The 37-year-old Brazilian fighter, a three-time Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion is set to bring his impressive resume and skills to the UFC’s featherweight division.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire Signs with the UFC

Patricio Freire’s move to the UFC follows months of speculation and public calls for his release from the PFL. After Bellator was acquired by the PFL in late 2023, Freire expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of fight opportunities and requested an unconditional release. PFL Chairman Donn Davis confirmed Freire’s release earlier this year, allowing him to explore new opportunities in mixed martial arts’ premier promotions.

Patrício “Pitbull” Freire achieved an extraordinary list of accolades during his tenure in Bellator MMA. He was a three-time Bellator Featherweight World Champion and also held the Bellator Lightweight World Championship, making him the second fighter in the promotion’s history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. In addition, he won the Bellator Season Nine and Season Four Featherweight Tournaments, further solidifying his dominance in the division.

Freire holds numerous records in Bellator, including the most wins in the promotion’s history (24), the most title wins (15), and the most fights (30). In the featherweight division specifically, he has the most wins (23), most knockouts (8), and is tied for the most finishes (13, alongside A.J. McKee). Across all divisions, he is tied with Michael Chandler for the most finishes in Bellator history with 15.

Known for his knockout power, Freire has already set his sights on top-tier competition in the UFC. He has publicly expressed interest in facing fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, and Diego Lopes, signaling his ambition to climb quickly within the division. “I want that belt,” Freire stated during a recent interview, emphasizing his readiness to compete against elite opponents.

UFC President Dana White had previously hinted at interest in signing Freire, acknowledging his status as one of MMA’s most accomplished free agents. With Freire now officially part of the UFC roster, fans eagerly await his debut and potential matchups against some of the sport’s biggest names.