BKFC confirm interest in signing Holly Holm following UFC release: ‘She’s an amazing fighting and a legend’
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm may already have a route to a return to combat sports following her release from the UFC overnight, with the Albuquerque striker on the radar of BFKC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), according to leader, David Feldman.
Holm, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and featherweight title challenger during her iconic run in the Octagon, departed the Dana White-led organization overnight, requesting her official release despite retaining fights on her contract at the time.
Most recently featuring at UFC 300 back in April of last year, Holm, a boxing Hall of Fame inductee, dropped a second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Kayla Harrison in the Olympic gold medal winner’s Octagon debut last annum.
BKFC confirm interest in signing ex-UFC championship holder, Holly Holm
Expected to either make a return to professional boxing where she previously held titles, or continue her mixed martial arts career, Jackson-Wink MMA staple, Holm has also been identified as a potential signing by the BKFC, who are actively interested in penning the veteran to a multi-fight deal.
“Yes, there is interest,” David Feldman told MMA Knockout for Sports Illustrated when asked about possibly signing Holly Holm to the BKFC. “She’s a legend and an amazing fighter. I think she is still very capable. Especially in our sport.”
In the midst of a two-fight winless run, Holly Holm saw a prior ninja choke submission loss to former title challenger, Mayra Bueno Silva overturned to an official ‘No Contest‘ before her submission defeat to Harrison.
Most notably during her Octagon stint, Holm became the first fighter to beat Hall of Fame inductee, Ronda Rousey in mixed martial arts, launching a jaw-dropping high-kick KO against the inaugural bantamweight champion during their grudge match back in 2015 in the main event of UFC 193.