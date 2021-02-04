Paige VanZant has launched her own private website after being pestered about joining OnlyFans for several years.

“Every time I check my social media, my fans are always asking me for more,” VanZant said in a press release. “By launching PaigeFanZant.com with FanTime, it makes it easier for followers to find the exclusive content I’ll be putting out.”

The 26-year-old also took to social media to update fans about her new site.

“Just launched MY NEW WEBSITE!!!!!! Now I NEED you,” VanZant wrote. “Click the link and let me know what you want to see. There will be VIP access, perks and rewards!!!!!! https://officialpvz.com”

VanZant kept her 2.7 million Instagram followers entertained throughout the lockdown as she documented the life she shares with her husband, Bellator prospect Austin Vanderford – much of which is seemingly spent naked.

Fan’s who pay the $19.99 per month to become a member of VanZant’s site can expect more of the same.

The BKFC fighter has stayed true to her word by not posting explicit content on the site.

In November, VanZant recalled a previous Q&A which saw her inundated with people requesting she make an OnlyFans and publish explicit content.

“There were 200 questions and about 20 of them were ‘Hey, why don’t you make an OnlyFans?’.

“Basically, I said, ‘I’m not going to make an OnlyFans but if you really want to send me money and you appreciate the things I post on Instagram, you can Venmo me’.

“I was like, ‘Go ahead and send me money so you can show me appreciation’. I did have a lot of people Venmo me, which I did not expect to happen.

“Five or ten people sent me money and thought that they would be receiving an explicit picture.

“That was absolutely not what was going to happen. I’m sorry for the confusion and for anybody who sent me money, hoping to get nudes or anything like that. (Transcribed by TalkSport)

“The point is, I’m not doing an OnlyFans because I’m not going to do that kind of stuff.”

VanZant will make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Friday against Britain Hart.

Will you be subscribing to the Paige VanZant fan site?