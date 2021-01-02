Paige VanZant is set to make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut opposite Britain Hart on February 5 according to MMA Fighting.

The report came soon after VanZant took to social media to confirm she has signed a bout agreement but stopped short of revealing who her opponent will be or what date her BKFC debut will fall on.

“Best of 2020 is this picture right here,” VanZant wrote on Instagram. “Bout agreement signed for my @bareknucklefc debut. February 5th baby!!!! Let’s go!!”

‘PVZ’ shocked many in the MMA world by turning her back on the sport to pursue a career in bare-knuckle boxing. The popular fighter has previously insisted her decision was not motivated by money rather a desire to prove her toughness.

“It wasn’t strictly financial for me,” Paige VanZant said. “I actually had three or four big players when it came to negotiating contracts. So I had four awesome offers to look at. I think everyone kind of expected me to go to Bellator cause that’s where my husband [Austin Vanderford] fights. And of course, that aspect did intrigue me, I’d love to fight for the same organization as him. It makes sense career-wise, I guess. But, the passion in me wanted to go to bare-knuckle.

“I feel like looking at my fight career, yeah I have an equal amount of submission finishes, knockouts, and like a decision. So for me, it was more about when you look at my whole fight career, the one thing that stands out above anything is how tough I am and I carried that through every single fight and I think the people who really make it in bare-knuckle boxing are the people who are tough. It’s a sport for only the toughest of the tough. And that’s where I want to show my worth and my value. At the same time, I get to utilize and sharpen what I feel is one of my best weapons and that’s my striking.”

“I may go back to MMA, we don’t know,” VanZant finished. “But right now I’m truly passionate about this bare-knuckle boxing and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Do you think Paige VanZant will be victorious in her BKFC debut?