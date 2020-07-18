Paige VanZant is disappointed to hear UFC president Dana White told media she should definitely test free agency after her first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

VanZant had been vocal about wanting to explore the market after the final fight of her UFC contract. Post-fight White encouraged her to do so after getting “smoked” by her Brazilian opponent, he said.

“When you talk all that stuff about not getting paid enough then you know, fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, Injuries and then got smoked in the first round of the fight. She should definitely test free agency”

In an interview with MMA Fighting VanZant revealed he hasn’t seen the exact quote but is unhappy to hear White has been speaking about her in a negative manner, she said.

“Honestly, I didn’t actually see specifically the quote or what he said. I try not to pay attention too much,” VanZant said. “It’s unfortunate because I feel like I have a really good relationship with Dana.

“I feel like I thought we were closer friends and he could text me or call me. Something to have a little bit of compassion, something to communicate with me personally but maybe he will. We just don’t know. I’m sure it’s an uncomfortable situation.”

“I’ve never spoken negatively about the UFC,” VanZant reiterated. “I’m not bitter about where I am in my career, bitter about the position that the UFC has put me in whatsoever. I just felt like for myself, I wanted to test free agency and that’s not because I dislike the UFC or dislike Dana or anybody.

VanZant is hoping White’s comments mean she will be allowed to leave the UFC without any fuss should she get a better offer from elsewhere.

“Dana’s comments, what I’m hearing you say, he wants me to test free agency then hopefully they just let me go then,” VanZant said. “If that’s how they feel, then they’ll just let me be free.”

