UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett sets new chicken wings eating record

With a close eye on next weekend’s UFC Fight Night Paris headliner, lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett’s eyes proved to be less than bigger than his belly over the course of the weekend, with the Liverpool grappling putting away 47 chicken wings to set a new restaurant record.

Pimblett, who finally cracked the lightweight top-15 rankings over the course of this summer, managed to land his sixth consecutive victory in the Octagon with a dominant opening round triangle choke win over veteran lightweight mainstay, King Green at UFC 304.

The victory came as Huyton native, Pimblett’s second more high-profile victory on the trot, with the former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion landing a prior unanimous decision win over former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

And off the back of his win over Green, Pimblett — who has been known to balloon in weight in between fights, was hit with criticizm after piling on more weight after his most recent wins, despite claims he would be more disciplined with his eating habits whilst outside of camp.

Paddy Pimblett smashes restaurant chicken wing record with 47 swallowed in one sitting

Furthermore, with footage of Pimblett besting a restaurant record for most chicken wings eaten in one sitting — the Liverpool star received more backlash for put away a staggering 47 wings — with apparent ease.

“I’m just a big fat b*stard,” Paddy Pimblett said after smashing the record in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

And eyeing another high-profile outing in his seventh walk to the Octagon next time around, Pimblett has noted his interest to take on Brazilian star, Renato Moicano in the future, with the latter returning next weekend in a UFC Fight Night Paris main event scrap with Nimes native, Benoit Saint-Denis.