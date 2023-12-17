Paddy Pimblett Ridicules ‘Stupid’ Rafael dos Anjos after UFC 296 win: ‘If he wants me to take him out, I will’

When asked about Rafael Dos Anjos’ comments towards him: Paddy Pimblett did not hesitate when it came time to clap back.

Now 5-0 in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is like a comet on his way to superstardom. People seemingly either love or hate the man, and in an industry where you’d prefer people to feel one way or the other: he is shining.

At UFC 296 he defeated his biggest name yet in Tony Ferguson. Sure, the fight wasn’t as exciting as some may have hoped. Pimblett didn’t land himself a finish, or fight of the night. But, he smothered a man who was once the boogeyman of his division. Pimblett defeated Ferguson via decision, and although the fight had its moments: it’ll ultimately go down as a lackluster and safe victory.

While fans, media, and fellow fighters alike shared their opinion on the battle: the one name that seemed to truly resonate with Paddy Pimblett was that of Rafael Dos Anjos’. When asked about his thoughts on RDA’s comments about his fight, ‘The Baddy’ did not hold back when it came time to share true thoughts on what RDA had said.

Paddy Pimblett flames Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 296 Press Conference

At the post-fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett was asked to share his thoughts on a callout by UFC legend Rafael Dos Anjos. The reporter explained how RDA had said he could defeat Pimblett without a training camp, and Pimblett said that he would be interested in that fight.

RDA has been fighting at welterweight, and although Pimblett pointed that out, he still chose to flame his would-be rival. “Yeah (I’d be interested in fighting him),” Paddy Pimblett said. “He’s another legend, former champ, just like Tony (Ferguson). RDA is very good.”

After a brief pause to confirm with reporters that RDA is planning on staying at welterweight and allegedly is fighting Mateusz Gamrot next, Pimblett sneered and responded: “What the f*** is he mentioning me for, then? Stupid bastard.”

Reporters from the press conference could be heard breaking out in laughter as Paddy Pimblett continued to roast RDA. “Focus on who you’ve got to fight… But yeah, everybody’s gonna mention me, aren’t they? And, it’s just cuz of like, the little thing around me name and the fact that I’ve got so many followers. That’s what it is, but, as I say, I wouldn’t disrespect RDA. He’s a former champ, one of the legends of the sport. But, he’s another one that’s getting a bit old now. And, if he wants me to take him out, I will.”

