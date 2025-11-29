Paddy Pimblett Sets Stage for Massive 2026, Outlines Future Plans

Following the announcement of UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett is in great spirits. Pimblett will face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight strap in Ilia Topuria’s absence, when the promotion debuts on Paramount+ on January 24.

But the Brit is thinking far beyond UFC 324 and has more ambitious intentions. He recently discussed his aspirations in an interview and laid out his big plans once he grabs the interim title by getting past ‘The Highlight.’

Dana White has made it clear that the winner of the Gaethje vs. Pimblett bout will fight Topuria in a unification bout, once ‘El Matador’ returns.

‘The Baddy’ has his crosshairs on Topuria, once he beats Gaethje. He wants the undisputed strap, after which he wants to defend his strap against Arman Tsarukyan. In a recent interview, he said:

“2026 is going to be the biggest year of my life. I’m coming for that interim title, then I’ll be making it an undisputed title when I come and beat Ilia Topuria up. Then little posh boy [Arman], if he manages to fight in that time because he likes sitting out and saying he’s got a sore back… I’ll punch his head in as well.”

Paddy Pimblett trolls Arman Tsarukyan

Despite being the number one UFC lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan was not booked for the interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324, nor will he get a title shot anytime soon. Tsarukyan has consistently stated that he is deserving of the title shot more than anyone else.

But following Dana White’s announcement of UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett mocked Tsarukyan by posting on X:

“You like apples? @ArmanUfc 🍎🤣”

Additionally, ‘The Baddy’ uploaded a second edited video of Tsarukyan sobbing during a fight between Pimblett and Gaethje.

Ariel Helwani and many other MMA journalists have questioned the UFC’s recent matchmaking. Helwani has also asked the UFC what more Tsarukyan has to do to get a title shot.