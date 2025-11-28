Ariel Helwani Calls Out UFC for Controversial Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Interim Title Matchup

Ariel Helwani has sounded off at the UFC for booking an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett as the UFC 324 headliner, in Ilia Topuria’s absence.

Helwani pointed out Arman Tsarukyan’s exclusion. Tsarukyan, the number-one-ranked 155-pounder, most recently secured a dominant submission victory against Dan Hooker. The Armenian fighter wanted a title shot in January 2026, but has been denied. His situation is complicated by Dana White’s declaration that Topuria and the winner of the UFC 324 main event will square off in a title unification bout later next year.

According to Helwani, Gaethje vs. Pimblett is a “bogus fight,” and instead of headlining UFC 324 with the interim title up for grabs, it should have just been a top contender bout. Questioning the UFC about Tsarukyan’s future, who he will fight next, and what he has to do to get a title shot, Helwani said:

“An interim title fight that does not feature a number one contender. Because the number one contender at 155 pounds is a guy named Arman Tsarukyan… This [Gaethje vs. Pimblett] is a bogus fight… He [Dana White] reiterated on Instagram Live, ‘the winner of this is gonna fight Ilia.’ What happens to Arman? Arman’s gonna have to fight who? What’s going on? What does Arman Tsarukyan have to offer to get a shot at the belt now?”

Check out Ariel Helwani’s comments below:

Ariel Helwani blasts Gaethje vs Paddy interim booking and questions Arman’s exclusion 🔥🗣️



“An interim title fight that does not feature a number one contender because the number one contender at 155 is a guy named Arman Tsarukyan. This is as prestigious as the BMF title. He… pic.twitter.com/NlyZlKPma1 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 28, 2025

Luke Thomas and Ariel Helwani criticize the UFC after recent fight announcements

After the most recent bout announcements for the upcoming calendar year by Dana White, MMA journalist Luke Thomas called out the UFC for booking matches based simply on extracting maximum revenue and not on true matchmaking. Thomas said:

“They’re just extracting wealth out of the bout, rather than matchmaking for a real clear sense of who’s the best.”

Check out Luke Thomas’ comments below:

No, you aren't exaggerating, I'm with you.



"You're gonna hollow out your product doing sh1te like this long enough. They're just extracting wealth out of the bout, rather than matchmaking for a real clear sense of who's the best".



– Luke Thomas on UFC 324 card



Preach, Luke!🔥 pic.twitter.com/l3NWgtSvWW — PAM (@ParamPam1990) November 28, 2025

Ariel Helwani also pointed out the mistakes the promotion could have avoided and suggested the most accurate and sensible matchups, via an X post:

“Next time you’re told we make the best fights remember this moment: 1. Gaethje/Paddy with Arman ready 2. Volk/Diego with Movsar and Lerone ready 3. Islam/Usman (presumably) with Shavkat, Morales, Prates, Garry all ready And an interim title fight – not featuring the top contender – over one of the best female fights ever.”

Check out Ariel Helwani’s post below: