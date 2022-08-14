Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney call out, says he Is ‘around 200lbs’ ahead of December return

With his rising popularity, Paddy Pimblett expects many more fighters to speak his name in an attempt to bolster their own budding careers inside the Octagon.

With a perfect 3-0 record under the UFC banner, all finishes, Paddy Pimblett is becoming one of the most talked about figures in mixed martial arts. In his most recent outing at UFC London, ‘The Baddy’ scored another highlight reel finish, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round after overcoming some early adversity in the first five minutes.

Two weeks removed from UFC London, Terrance McKinney put himself back into the win column with a first-round rear-naked choke submission of Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59. Following the spectacular win, ‘T-Wrecks’ called out Pimblet saying, “Paddy the Baddy, where you at?” ‘The Baddy’ had an opportunity to respond to the call out while backstage at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event.

“Everyone wants to fight me,” Pimblett said while speaking to the media at UFC San Diego. “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million or something. That’s why they want to fight me. But also, I’m not a very scary dude.

“I don’t look that intimidating. People think ‘I can beat him,’ but when you get in the cage with me and you’ve got to solve the puzzle, you can’t.”

Paddy Pimblett confirmed that McKinney and himself have crossed paths before and have acknowledged the two would likely compete inside the Octagon one day, but squaring off now may be premature.

“Me and Terrance have actually spoke,” said Pimblett. “In the past, we spoke on Twitter and we actually said we would probably fight in a few years down the line, when it’s a main event on a proper big card.

“But he’s obviously seen how I blew up and he wants to jump the queue and jump the bandwagon now. I don’t mind. I’ll fight anyone. We’ll see what happens over the coming weeks with a few lightweight results and we’ll see what happens.”

Paddy Pimblett just walked in the arena and fans went crazy singing “Oh Paddy The Baddy” #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/jqOTH4MGrD — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 13, 2022

Despite Weighing 200 Pounds, Paddy Pimblett Expects to Fight in December

Paddy Pimblett’s work inside the Octagon has earned the Liverpudlian millions of fans around the world, but interestingly, his antics, specifically with food consumption, have earned him a significant amount of popularity. ‘The Baddy’ is known for going on epic food binges immediately following each outing. Often toting food with him at each post-fight press conference, Pimblet often tips the scales at “about 200 [pounds],” a whopping 44 pounds over the lightweight limit that he fights at.

Many fans within the MMA community have questioned how long the scouser can put that kind of strain on his body. Pimblett addressed this himself saying that eventually, it would have to come to an end, but for now, he is just enjoying himself.

“When I’m a bit older and once I start fighting ranked opponents, I will keep my weight down,” Pimblett said. “But for now, I enjoy putting a little bit of chub rub on.”

When discussing his potential return to the Octagon, Paddy Pimblett confirmed he won’t be joining his partner in crime Molly McCann when she steps back into the cage at Madison Square Garden for UFC 281, but plans to fight the following month at UFC 282 which is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

“I think I’m going to fight in Vegas,” Pimblett said. “That’s what I’m hoping. I’ve seen that card getting slated for Dec. 10.”