Ilia Topuria reacts to possibility of no Islam Makhachev fight

Even before moving up to lightweight and becoming a two-division UFC champion, Ilia Topuria had his crosshairs on Islam Makhachev. However, to date, this superfight has not materialized.

In 2025, Topuria vs. Makhachev was nearly a done deal until Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad, after which the Russian fighter, who had already defended his 155-pound strap four times, decided to move up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev does not want to move down to lightweight to fight Ilia Topuria. [Images via Islam Makhachev on Instagram and @Topuriailia on X]

Topuria, on the other hand, vacated his featherweight throne, and after Makhachev moved up, “El Matador” knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to become the new lightweight champion.

Makhachev also attained two-division glory after dethroning “JDM” at UFC 322. The pound-for-pound king and welterweight titleholder is expected to lock horns with Ian Machado Garry next.

Meanwhile, Topuria will be facing current and two-time interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje on June 14. After this title unification clash, the 29-year-old will either defend his title against Arman Tsarukyan or vacate it and move up to welterweight.

After the White House card was announced, rumors surfaced that Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria was originally planned. However, it remains unclear whether the fight fell apart because Topuria asked for more money or because Makhachev was dealing with a hand injury and couldn’t get ready in time for June 14.

Ilia Topuria does not need to beat Islam Makhachev to feel “happy and proud”

In the past, “El Matador” had alleged that Makhachev doesn’t want to fight him. But now he has recanted his previous statements and blamed the UFC. During an interview with VicBlends, Topuria said:

“I don’t think it’s because of [Islam] that the fight is not happening. I truly believe it’s that the UFC doesn’t want to make it happen.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria says he no longer thinks Islam Makhachev is ducking him… he believes the UFC just doesn't want to make that fight happen



"I don't think its because of [Islam] that the fight is not happening. I truly believe it's that the UFC doesn't want to make it happen."



(via… pic.twitter.com/9gKgOif9QW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 27, 2026

During the same interview, Topuria praised the pound-for-pound king and added that even if they never end up facing each other, he would still be very proud of himself.

“For me personally, it wouldn’t change anything. I don’t hate Islam Makhachev. I don’t have anything personal against him. He’s achieved great things in the sport, he’s a double champ like me, and if you do me and Islam, it will be one of the biggest fights in UFC history. If that fight never happens, I will be happy and proud of myself anyways. I don’t need Islam to feel proud about myself.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below: