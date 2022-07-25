Molly McCann secured another highlight-reel knockout at UFC London against Hannah Goldy on Saturday. Now, the Liverpool native has her eyes set on a new challenger.

After scoring her third-straight victory, McCann (13-4) revealed interest in fighting Antonina Shevchenko, the sister of flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

“I never call anyone out, that’s not for me to do,” McCann said. “But when you talk about legacy, prestige, honor, who’s the best in the game? It’s Valentina. Am I Valentina-ready yet? No, come on. Am I Antonina-ready? Let’s see. I believe I am.” (H/T MMA Fighting).

Molly McCann Wants To Gain The Blueprint For Success Against The Shevchenko Sisters

McCann has become an international star for the UFC, alongside teammate Paddy Pimblett. She believes a fight with Antonina will help prepare her for a future bout with the UFC’s pound-for-pound queen.

“This isn’t like a diss, but I genuinely think this is an amazing fight to have and I know if they do one fight camp for me, if I ever make it to [Valentina] Shevchenko they’ll have the blueprint. But I’ll also have the blueprint because I’ll know how to beat her sister,” McCann said. “So with the greatest respect, I’ve said her name because I think she’s the best.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Antonina Shevchenko is 5-4 in her UFC career. Her last bout was a split decision win against Cortney Casey in early July. The Shevchenko sisters made history when they became the first pair of sisters to compete on the same card at UFC 255 in 2020.

Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko

McCann is climbing the UFC flyweight rankings. It was a second-straight spinning elbow finish at the O2 Arena for McCann, who received performance of the night bonuses for both. Her last three wins came against Hannah Goldy, Luana Carolina, and Ji Yeon Kim.

Crazy special x https://t.co/pfE3sYGABD — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) July 25, 2022

The 32-year-old has gained newfound confidence. McCann believes she’s now in a position to benefit from her experiences in the octagon.

“What I can tell you is I had a lot more faith in myself,” McCann said. “I believed in myself more. I believe it’s my time to be where I’m supposed to be. I believe I’ve learned all the lessons that I’m supposed to have learned. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Regardless if McCann gets a shot against Valentina Shevchenko or not, she has become one of the most exciting fighters to come out of the UK. She continues to gain more confidence with each win and increasing support from her home crowd.