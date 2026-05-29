Sean O’Malley reacts to Joe Rogan wanting an air-conditioned arena for the UFC White House event

Former UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has reacted to Joe Rogan’s latest concerns about the White House card.

The longtime UFC commentator wants the promotion to build an air-conditioned arena rather than hold fights under the open sky on the South Lawn of the White House.

On his podcast, Rogan added that there’s a strong possibility the weather will be extremely hot on June 14, which could leave fighters on the UFC Freedom 250 card dealing with dehydration. He also pointed to the issue of bugs and insects, although Dana White has stated that he will have fans in place to address that concern.

The UFC White House main and co-main events are title fights, and Joe Rogan wants championship bouts to happen only in a controlled environment.

😳Joe Rogan says he hates the idea of having an UFC event at the White House:



“The White House thing is odd. I don't like the idea of fighting outside at all.



I just don't think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. It should be… pic.twitter.com/jimKOcfNND — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 28, 2026

Read more about what Rogan wants the UFC to take care of before June 14 by clicking on this link.

Sean O’Malley reacts to Joe Rogan’s comments about the White House Card

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sean O’Malley, who faces Aiemann Zahabi on June 14, addressed Joe Rogan’s concerns about the outdoor event. “Suga” said that while excessive heat could potentially affect the outcome of a fight, every fighter on the card, including his Canadian opponent, who is not accustomed to hot weather, was aware of the challenges that come with competing outdoors before signing their contracts. So it is what it is. “Suga” told Mike Bohn:

“It’s at the White House, so you gotta deal with whatever you gotta deal with. That would suck to lose because of a reason outside of your skill set.” “May the best man win and if something plays a role because it’s outside and it affects the fight somehow, that would suck, it is unfortunate. But none of us signed the contract thinking it was inside, you know what I mean? We all know it’s outside. We all know what we’re getting into. Maybe not to an extent; we don’t know what all is gonna happen, but we all know it’s gonna be outside and we’re gonna have to possibly deal with stuff. We all signed it… We are gonna have to adapt to it if it is messed up weather.”

Check out Sean O’Malley’s comments below (2:47):