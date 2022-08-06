Terrance McKinney stops Erick Gonzalez with quickfire standing neck crank – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

Rebounding from a back-and-forth short notice loss against Drew Dober, uber-prospect, Terrance McKinney returns to the winner’s enclosure to open the main card of UFC Vegas 59 — stopping Torrance native, Erick Gonzalez with a first round standing neck crank at the UFC Apex facility.

Landing prior UFC victories over both Matt Frevola, and Youssef Zalal ahead of his return tonight against Gonzalez, McKinney made relatively short work of the Californian with a series of brutally precise strikes on the feet, however, was briefly rattled himself after Gonzalez landed an overhand strike.

Securing a double-leg takedown, McKinney leapt to the back of Gonzalez as he returned to his feet at the fence, stopping the Californian with a standing neck crank as referee, Chris Tognoni jumped in to call a halt to the matchup.

Below, catch the highlights from Terrance McKinney’s win over Erick Gonzalez