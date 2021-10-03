UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has big plans for his next fight in the division, after defeating Joe Solecki by split decision at UFC Vegas 38. Following his close victory, he called out Paddy Pimblett, a fighter whose name was linked to his earlier this year.

Gordon has now won three fights in a row since falling to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in 2019. Gordon had been one of the targeted opponents for Pimblett ahead of his UFC debut, but contract negotiations never materialized, and Pimblett ending up fighting Luigi Vendramini.

After Gordon called out Pimblett during his post-fight interview, Pimblett responded to the callout with a subtle, yet pointed agreement to fighting Gordon.

Gordon and Pimblett are two of the fastest rising lightweights in the UFC, with Pimblett being a former Cage Warriors champion and Gordon having a relatively successful run in the promotion since signing from Cage Fury.

Pimblett is aiming to have one last fight before year’s end and Gordon could make a lot of sense for a fight to make for him next. Both fighters are on the outside looking in when it comes to the lightweight rankings.

Pimblett had previously turned down a couple of offers to join the UFC before finally pulling the trigger this year. He spoke with LowKickMMA earlier this year and hinted that he wanted Gordon for his first opponent in the octagon.

Now, after Gordon picked up yet another victory and Pimblett seems keen on the idea of fighting him next in the octagon, UFC fans could be in for a treat before the end of the year. The UFC still has to round out a number of events in Nov. and Dec. and could add to a card in need of a showcase bout.

