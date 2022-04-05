Fan-favorite UFC lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett has claimed that a potential new UFC contract should net him a sum in the region of “six figures” after mass uproar regarding the current deal the Huyton native finds himself on.

Paddy Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, most recently featured at UFC London last month at The O2 Arena – landing a first round rear-naked choke win over Kazula Vargas in a rallying performance.

The main card victory for Liverpool native, Pimblett came off the back of a September organizational bow at UFC Vegas 36, where he was once again forced to rally from early opening round adversity, eventually stopping Luigi Vendramini with a first round knockout triumph.

However, off the back of his capital victory over Vargas last month, Pimblett refuted a report which claimed he had netted in excess of $100,000 for his win over the Mexico City native – confirming that he had made $12,000 to show at the UFC London event, as well as a further $12,000 to win – as per his base contract with the promotion, as well as a further $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

As a result, many within the mixed martial arts community campaigned for Pimblett to receive significantly higher compensation from the promotion for his efforts as well as his drawing power, questioning his manager, Cage Warriors leader, Graham Boylan how he allowed his client to compete for such a low paycheck.

Paddy Pimblett has defended his manager amid backlash, as well as insisting he will pen a new UFC deal soon

Speaking with Cage Warriors roving reporter, Edith Labelle following Cage Warriors 136 in Manchester, England last weekend, Pimblett claimed that reporters drawing attention to his contract were using his name for “clickbait”, as well as defending his manager, Boylan.

“That is what it is, everyone just wants to talk about me,” Paddy Pimblett said. “They wanna use my name for clickbait – try to talk bad about me and my manager (Graham Boylan), you know what I mean.”

“People (are) just trying to use my name for clickbait, it’s mad,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “24/7 like – that’s the contract. A contracts a contract, I’ll get a new one soon. You sign that contract when you sign for the UFC, I’ll get a new one soon. And it’ll be six figures, so (shrugs shoulders).”



While Pimblett is yet to book his third Octagon outing, the Next Generation MMA trainee has recently claimed that should the UFC approach him in the hope of booking him a grudge match with featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria following their UFC London run-in – he would sign the bout agreement without hesitation.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.