Former two-weight UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre has backed lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett to become a real star in the sport of mixed martial arts – pointing to the charismatic nature of the Liverpool native.

St-Pierre, a former undisputed welterweight and middleweight champion, officially retired from professional mixed martial arts following his ascension to the middleweight throne at UFC 217 against Michael Bisping back in November 2017.

The Canadian fan-favorite is recognised as one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport, and to the consensus, is considered the best welterweight to ever sport a pair of gloves – avenging his only ever career defeats to both Matt Serra and Matt Hughes.

As for Pimblett, the outspoken Huyton native scooped Cage Warriors featherweight gold prior to his UFC debut last September, landing in the Octagon with a first round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini.

Paddy Pimblett has so far managed to land two victories since his UFC debut last September

Forced to rally once more in his second Octagon walk, the Next Generation MMA staple would return in March at UFC London against Kazula Vargas, stopping the Mexico City native with a first round rear-naked choke. Pimblett is expected to return to the Octagon for his third UFC appearance at UFC London in July to boot.

Touting himself as a surefire star in the sport, Pimblett, who also penned a reportedly lucrative deal with media outlet, Barstool Sports – has received his fair share of backers as well as doubters, however, St-Pierre believes the Liverpudlian’s charisma will fire him toward stardom in the sport.

“I met him (Paddy Pimblett) briefly in England, in Manchester – he’s very charismatic,” Georges St-Pierre told Patrick Bet-David during a recent interview. “He’s good – to be successful in this business of fighting, you need to be skilled, but more in that, you need to be charismatic. And in order to be charismatic, a lot of guys feel that they need to trash talk, to imitate Conor McGregor.”



“You don’t have to do that,” Georges St-Pierre said. “I sold a lot of pay-per-views because I was authentic and who I am, and I think Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is authentic. I think he is a very charismatic guy, he’s got a weird style, I really enjoy watching him fight. And I think he’s gonna be even more of a big draw, I think that the sky is the limit for him.”