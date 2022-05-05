Paddy Pimblett Won’t Fight Four Times In A Year: ‘I’m Earning More Outside The Cage, Than I am Inside’

Paddy Pimblett scoffs at the idea of possibly fighting four times in the calendar year for the UFC.

Pimblett is one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures at such an early part of his career. His personality both inside and outside the cage has captured everyone’s attention and most fans tune into every fight he has. Whether you love him or hate him, he gets the people going.

He has come from behind finishes in both of his fights inside the UFC. The former Cage Warriors champion was in deep trouble in both of his fights that he has had, coming back and beating both Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas. His takedown on Vargas was a thing of beauty with his back against the cage. He just used his raw power to explode and throw him, which ended with Pimblett getting his first submission in the UFC.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has already signed a lucrative deal with Barstool Sports which happens to be a seven figure deal. So him being paid the 12K to show and 12K to win, isn’t what is bringing in the money for him.

Paddy Pimblett was on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries when he was talking about his finances

“That’s including me. I make more money outside the octagon. And it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He should be fighting four times a year.’ Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it.” Pimblett said (transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Paddy was in his between camp “status” as he is sporting a little more weight than he does on fight night. Pimblett isn’t shy of telling everyone how much he loves his food in between camps.

