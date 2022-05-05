Home Blog

Paddy Pimblett Won’t Fight Four Times In A Year: ‘I’m Earning More Outside The Cage, Than I am Inside’

By
Michael Gingrich
-
Paddy Pimblett
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger - Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Paddy Pimblett scoffs at the idea of possibly fighting four times in the calendar year for the UFC.

Pimblett is one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures at such an early part of his career. His personality both inside and outside the cage has captured everyone’s attention and most fans tune into every fight he has. Whether you love him or hate him, he gets the people going.

He has come from behind finishes in both of his fights inside the UFC. The former Cage Warriors champion was in deep trouble in both of his fights that he has had, coming back and beating both Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas. His takedown on Vargas was a thing of beauty with his back against the cage. He just used his raw power to explode and throw him, which ended with Pimblett getting his first submission in the UFC.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett Cautioned Over Fight With "Legitimate Tough Guy" Logan Paul

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has already signed a lucrative deal with Barstool Sports which happens to be a seven figure deal. So him being paid the 12K to show and 12K to win, isn’t what is bringing in the money for him.

Paddy Pimblett was on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries when he was talking about his finances

That’s including me. I make more money outside the octagon. And it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He should be fighting four times a year.’ Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it. Pimblett said (transcribed by BJPenn.com)

READ MORE:  Holly Holm 'Super Intrigued' By Potential Boxing Return, Fight Against Katie Taylor

Paddy was in his between camp “status” as he is sporting a little more weight than he does on fight night. Pimblett isn’t shy of telling everyone how much he loves his food in between camps.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com