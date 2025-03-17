Paddy Pimblett Recognizes Michael Chandler’s Dirty Tactics: “If You’re Not Cheating, You’re Not Trying”

Paddy Pimblett isn’t concerned with Michael Chandler’s shady tactics.

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight at UFC 314 on April 12, ‘The Baddy’ will face his toughest test yet when he meets the former Bellator MMA titleholder in Miami.

Chandler is a polarizing figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Many fight fans appreciate his balls-to-the-wall style that guarantees us an absolute banger every time he steps inside the Octagon. On the other hand, ‘Iron’ has come under fire in recent years for deploying some especially dirty maneuvers in his fights.

Against Charles Oliveira, he was accused of landing blows to the back of his opponent’s head and unleashing illegal elbows. Then in his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, Chandler was caught fish hooking ‘The Diamond.

Bruh Lmao!!! He was fish hooking the fuck out of Dustin. Damn man. pic.twitter.com/BwFIIJVaSj — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) November 13, 2022

Paddy Pimblett isn’t concerned with Chandler’s dirty Tricks

But none of that concerns Pimblett. In fact, the Liverpudlian thinks if you’re not cheating, you’re not really trying to win.

“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,” Pimblett told ESPN. “It’s on the ref to enforce the rules. I’ve seen him throw hammer fists in the back of the head, but that’s not my concern. My focus is on winning the fight, not on what others say about him.”

A win over Chandler would be huge for Paddy Pimblett. Aside from extending his unbeaten streak to seven under the UFC banner, he’ll thrust himself into the lightweight top 10, likely taking the No. 7 spot that Chandler currently occupies. It’s not likely to result in a title opportunity just yet, but Pimblett would likely be one win away from a shot at UFC gold.

Meanwhile, Chandler is in desperate need of a win after losing four of his last five fights with his only victory during that run coming against Tony Ferguson while ‘El Cucuy‘ was in the middle of an eight-fight losing streak.