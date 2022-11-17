Dustin Poirier bit Michael Chandler’s fingers when they were in his mouth at UFC 281: “I bit the sh*t out of his fingers.”

Fan favorite ‘The Diamond’ Dustin Poirier has an update for viewers after his UFC 281 clash against ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Last week the two top-ranked lightweight fighters went to war against one another and after a back-and-forth battle, Poirier would walk away victorious with a round 3 submission.

In his post-fight interview, the US-born athlete Poirier accused Chandler of putting his hand in hand in his mouth. This was when Chandler was on Poiriers back and was attempting to lift the chin to sink in a choke. During the post-fight press conference, Chandler admitted his hand was in Poirier’s mouth but it was unintentional. Chandler explained:

“I will admit his mouth was open and my hand went inside of there and was on his mouthpiece. He bit down. I was trying to pull it out. It wasn’t as though I was trying to pull it out. He was biting it and I couldn’t get it out.”

Dustin Poirier bit Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss cheating tactics from Chandler. ‘The Diamond’ was not happy that Chandler attempted to put his fingers in his mouth so he did bite the fingers when he got the opportunity. Poirier explains:

“But I bit the sh*tout of his fingers, but I have my mouth guard and so only my bottom teeth could get him. I don’t care what the f*ck the guy says in interviews or the guy he’s trying to portray. He 100 percent did. When I was elbowing I was calling him a nasty motherf*cker.”

Poirier also attempted a triangle choke against Chandler during their fight. Some fans had pointed out that from this position, Chandler blew his bloody nose out into the eyes of Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ agrees that this was intentional. He said:

“If you go back and watch the replay of the blood falling out of his nose, yeah it was leaking, it might be broken, whatever. But when he got it lined up where he wanted it, those huge globs that come out. They didn’t fall out, he forced them out. And it’s fighting, its war.”

See the full interview with Dustin Poirier below: