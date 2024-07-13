UFC 304’s Paddy Pimblett claims Bobby Green changing his name proves that ‘CTE is Real’

Paddy Pimblett is convinced that King Green is suffering from CTE.

Recently, lightweight standout Bobby Green revealed that he had officially changed his first name to King weeks ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 304.

Meeting him in Manchester will be Paddy Pimblett, who had plenty to say about Green’s name change during a recent interview, suggesting that his lightweight rival may have taken a few too many shots to the dome.

“No, his name is Bobby, lad,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “He was born Bobby, he was Christened Bobby, his mom, and daddy call him Bobby. His name is Bobby. … The fact that he’s changed his name at nearly 40 years of age shows that CTE is real.”

‘The Baddy’ pointed to Green’s recent outings, specifically a brutal knockout loss against Jalin Turner that saw Green absorb a slew of unnecessary strikes.

“I do think it’s still affecting him because he got clipped with a few shots against Jim Miller [at UFC 300], who’s not a big puncher … I think he’s a little bit chinny now. Not even just the Jalin Turner one, he got knocked out clean by Drew Dober as well a couple of months before that.”

Paddy Pimblett says King Green is ‘stuck up his own a**’

Green has had plenty to say about Pimblett in the weeks leading up to their clash in the UK, going so far as to suggest that he’ll finish ‘The Baddy’ in a manner that will allow him to make a quick turnaround for a fight with Dan Hooker in Perth.

“He’s an arrogant c*nt,” Pimblett said. “He’s very arrogant. He’s stuck up his own a**. He thinks he’s better than he is. That’s the way I look at it.”

Pimplett goes into the bout with a spotless record inside the Octagon, scoring five-straight wins including a unanimous decision victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December.

Green, on the other hand, is carrying a far less exciting 13-10 record under the UFC banner, but heads into his next bout having won three of his last four, the most recent coming against Jim Miller at the promotion’s landmark event in April.