“The Entire Philippines is Proud of You” – Manny Pacquiao to Joshua Pacio After Title Win in ONE Championship

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao congratulated Joshua Pacio following the Filipino’s big world title victory at ONE 171.

Nearly a year removed from an ACL injury that forced to him undergo surgery, Pacio returned to the Circle for a highly anticipated trilogy fight with Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks in Qatar. Pacio walked into the bout as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion but was seen as an underdog in the eyes of many after Brooks handed him a decisive decision loss in their inaugural meeting at ONE 164.

However, things would be much different this time around.

Things looked dire for Pacio in the opening round as Brooks secured an early takedown and cinched in a tight guillotine choke. But despite his best effort, ‘The Monkey God’ was unable to force the tap out, paving the way for Pacio to deliver one of the best come-from-behind TKOs in recent memory.

Comeback KING 👑 Joshua Pacio survives a grappling onslaught from Jarred Brooks to score an epic second-round TKO and unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title in their rubber match!

💻 How To Watch 👉… pic.twitter.com/htvbaplOxa — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Pacio ultimately walked away the victor, solidifying his status as one of the best strawweight mixed martial artists on the planet.

Manny Pacquiao commends Joshua pacio for his performance at oNE 171

Following the win, Pacio received a message from Pacquiao who commended ‘The Passion’ for making his home country proud and showing the world that Filipino fighters are true warriors.

“Congratulations, Joshua Pacio! You have proven that Filipino warriors are built for greatness,” Pacquiao said in a video. “Your hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit were on full display as you reclaimed the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. The entire Philippines is proud of you and I have no doubt that is just the beginning of an even greater legacy. Keep inspiring the next generation of Filipino fighters!”

Pacio’s win moved him to 23-4 in his MMA career with 14 of his victories coming under the ONE Championship banner.