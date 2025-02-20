Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks – ONE 171 Results

ByTimothy Wheaton
Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 ONE 171 Results

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks headlined ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a trilogy bout to unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. The fight took place at the Lusail Sports Arena and marked the culmination of a heated rivalry between the two elite strawweights.

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 Results

Joshua Pacio, the reigning champion from the Philippines, entered the bout well-known for his dynamic striking and well-rounded skill set. Pacio sought to defend his title and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest strawweights in ONE Championship history. He previously regained his belt in March 2024 after Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam during their rematch.

READ MORE:  Exclusive | MMA Fighter Veronika Smolkova Discusses Title Wins and Nude Modelling 'Show off those girly things'
Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks ONE 171 Results

Jarred Brooks, the American interim champion, came into the fight with a renowned background in wrestling. Brooks had claimed the interim title with a decisive victory over Gustavo Balart in August 2024. This trilogy bout at ONE 171 offered him a chance to reclaim undisputed status in the division after losing to Pacio under controversial circumstances.

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks ONE 171 Results 3

The stakes were high as both fighters aimed to settle their rivalry once and for all. Their first meeting in December 2022 saw Brooks win via unanimous decision. In a rematch, Brooks lost the title due to an illegal slam. Now the two face off in a trilogy showdown with the world title on the line.

READ MORE:  Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong - Odds and Match Preview

The US-born Brook quickly earned a takedown and advanced to side control. From there, he began landing ground and pound then began looking for an arm triangle submission which Pacio used to get back to his feet and secure a takedown of his own but Brooks slipped in a guillotine choke. Both men survive to fight in the next round.

Pacio caught a body kick from Brooks and landed a straight which knocked down the interim champion while he was on one leg. From top position in full guard, the Filipino-born Pacio began attacking with ground and pound to the body and head. With a flurry of punches, Pacio was able to defeat Brooks via TKO in the second round at 4:22.

READ MORE:  Kickboxing Crossover - Marat Grigorian to face Kato Ono at ONE 172

READ MORE:  Roberto Soldic Leaves Guseyn Arslanaliev Stiff with First Round Knockout - ONE 171 Results

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts