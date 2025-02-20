Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks – ONE 171 Results

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks headlined ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a trilogy bout to unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. The fight took place at the Lusail Sports Arena and marked the culmination of a heated rivalry between the two elite strawweights.

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 Results

Joshua Pacio, the reigning champion from the Philippines, entered the bout well-known for his dynamic striking and well-rounded skill set. Pacio sought to defend his title and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest strawweights in ONE Championship history. He previously regained his belt in March 2024 after Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam during their rematch.

Jarred Brooks, the American interim champion, came into the fight with a renowned background in wrestling. Brooks had claimed the interim title with a decisive victory over Gustavo Balart in August 2024. This trilogy bout at ONE 171 offered him a chance to reclaim undisputed status in the division after losing to Pacio under controversial circumstances.

The stakes were high as both fighters aimed to settle their rivalry once and for all. Their first meeting in December 2022 saw Brooks win via unanimous decision. In a rematch, Brooks lost the title due to an illegal slam. Now the two face off in a trilogy showdown with the world title on the line.

The US-born Brook quickly earned a takedown and advanced to side control. From there, he began landing ground and pound then began looking for an arm triangle submission which Pacio used to get back to his feet and secure a takedown of his own but Brooks slipped in a guillotine choke. Both men survive to fight in the next round.

Pacio caught a body kick from Brooks and landed a straight which knocked down the interim champion while he was on one leg. From top position in full guard, the Filipino-born Pacio began attacking with ground and pound to the body and head. With a flurry of punches, Pacio was able to defeat Brooks via TKO in the second round at 4:22.