In the UFC Vegas 9 co-main event we have an intriguing light-heavyweight match-up between long-time contender Ovince St Preux and Alonzo Menifield who is a relative newcomer to the UFC with two wins in three appearances since joining the promotion last year.

Round 1: Alonzo Menifield comes out aggressive early, swinging big shots. Ovince St Preux eats a couple of them and seems comfortable with the power his opponent possesses. The two fighters clinch up against the fence. Menifield has ‘OSP’ pressed up against the cage. They separate and St Preux fires off some nice body kicks. He looks huge in there tonight. He swarms forward and catches Menifield with a nice straight right. The light-heavyweight is doing a good job of keeping his opponent at bay. Menifield is trying to work his way in but hasn’t been able to so far. He land a big shot over the top which seems to knock ‘OSP’ off-balance. Menifield finds his range just as the round comes to a close he dips under several St Preux punches and cracks him with heavy return shots.

Round 2: ‘OSP’ hits a heavy leg kick but Menifield eats it and throws one upstairs. St Preux is loading up with his shots, Menifield is easily sliding out of the way of them. ‘OSP’ keeps firing the front kick down the middle. It doesn’t seem to be causing damage but is allowing him to control the fight and keep his man at distance. Menifield is being patient, almost too patient right now. St Preux is staying busy – he lands a couple upstairs. Menifield begins to steam forward, he seems to wobble his opponent. He charges forward again but is caught by a beautiful left hook counter. Menifield is out!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ovince St Preux def. Alonzo Menifield via KO in round 2