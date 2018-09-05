Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Bold Promise For Ortiz vs. Liddell 3

Oscar De La Hoya reveals his high expectations for the trilogy fight between UFC Legends Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell that takes place later this year.

Motive

When talking about the upcoming fight, he promised that Liddell and Ortiz would get paid more in this fight than their first two bouts. This has been a topic that he has talked about quite a bit while trying to make this fight happen and continues to do so.

Although he won’t get into specifics, he says both combatants will earn their biggest checks ever for a fight. According to Oscar, one of his reasons for getting into MMA is to offer fighters another outlet and wants to see them get paid big.

Oscar De La Hoya Reveals

“Look, we have arguably the two biggest names in MMA. These are the pioneers that started with UFC and they have had two incredible fights together. Now Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell will once again give the fans their money’s worth,” said Oscar (H/T to MMAMania) on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “The fact that I am including them in all revenue shares makes a huge difference. Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell deserve it, they are legends. They deserve to be treated the right way.” “All I can say is that they are going to make the most money they have ever made in their careers. And I know that for a fact,” he added. “The fact that we are including them in all revenue shares is a big game changer for both guys. This fight was relatively easy to make because we do include them in all revenuers that are coming in to the pot. What fighter in UFC can say that other than maybe Conor McGregor?”

This event goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, and will air live on pay-per-view.

More fights for the main and undercard of this show are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.