Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Oleksandr Usyk’s second win over Tyson Fury: ‘You are a gentleman and a scholar’

ByRoss Markey
Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Oscar De La Hoya has shared his thoughts from front row tonight as Oleksandr Usyk took on former world champion, Tyson Fury for the second time this year — urging the latter to return to the ring triumphantly following his second straight defeat.

Returning to the ring for the first time since his May loss to Usyk, Morecambe native, Fury would look to avenge his sole professional loss in boxing, in which he dropped his unbeaten 35-fight record, as well as his undisputed WBC heavyweight championship.

Tyson Fury shocked by decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk: 'I thought I won by at least three rounds'

And tonight, Fury would slump to his second consecutive loss to his Ukrainian foe, despite claims from his promoter, Frank Warren who revealed he was “dumbfounded” by the judge’s unanimous verdict against his client.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be? That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy.”

Conor McGregor reacts as Oleksandr Usyk lands shutout decision win over Tyson Fury: 'Both men are exceptional'

“It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”

Oscar De La Hoya urged Tyson Fury to keep fighting after tonight’s loss

However, receiving props and encouragement from former world champion striker, De La Hoya — Fury, who similarly claimed he believed he beat Usyk by at least three rounds only to suffer a judging loss, was urged to continue fighting by the 51-year-old ex-pugilist.

Tyson Fury storms out of ring after decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, ditches post fight interview

“Congratulations, (Oleksandr) Usyk, you are a gentleman and a scholar,” Oscar De La Hoya posted on his official X account. “Tyson (Fury), my amigo, back to the drawing board. YOU WILL BE BACK!!”

