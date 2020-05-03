Oscar De La Hoya: Dana White Is ‘Doing A Phenomenal Job In Defending His Sport’

Spread the word!













Oscar De La Hoya has praised his bitter rival Dana White for his efforts to hold UFC events during the coronavirus pandemic.

De La Hoya and White have previously went back and forth exchanging some nasty insults. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO had nothing but good things to say about the UFC boss in a recent interview with CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast. De La Hoya praised White for trying to get the UFC back up and running at all costs.



“I commend and respect Dana. We did have our differences. When I wanted to get involved with the MMA, I did Chuck Liddell (vs.) Tito Ortiz. It was a huge success. I dipped my toes into the water, and I experienced it. It was actually wonderful. I love the MMA.

“Dana came out and criticized me and ridiculed me and all that stuff. You know what? Dana is doing a phenomenal job in defending his sport, growing his sport, and he’s doing it big. He’s doing it great, man. I commend him.”

White tried to press ahead with UFC 249 on April 18, but the event was shut down after the governor of California Gavin Newsom asked Disney/ESPN to call it off.

The UFC have now rearranged the event which will take place in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9. They’ll quickly follow it up with two more events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9 and May 16.

Another show is currently in the works for May 23, however, it is yet to be confirmed if it will go down at in Florida like the other cards. Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns is expected to headline the event although nothing is official yet.

Do you agree with Oscar De La Hoya? Is Dana White doing a good job protecting MMA during the coronavirus pandemic?