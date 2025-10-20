Oscar De La Hoya Blasted By Former Foe Who Called for Trilogy Bout

While they have not fought since the early part of the 2000’s, Shane Mosley Sr. has called out Oscar De La Hoya once again. This happened during an interview with the Drew & Pris Uncensored podcast, claimed that De La Hoya got in the way of his son, Shane Mosley Jr., receiving a shot at a championship.

Mosley Sr. did not mince words when addressing the Golden Boy promoter with claims that he attempted to book Mosley Jr. in a pair of fights in a heavier weight class, thinking De La Hoya had the aim to force Mosley Jr. into a spot to taste defeat. There were also some sour feelings regarding De La Hoya’s recent online appearance with his Clapback Thursday, that saw ‘The Golden Boy’ insult Mosley as well as other boxers of yesteryear.

Their first fight took place in June 2000 as Shane Mosley bested Oscar De La Hoya in what was a competitive contest, but ultimately a unanimous decision verdict. Mosley Sr. snared the WBC welterweight strap on that Summer night over a quarter century ago.

That fight also represented De La Hoya’s second defeat as a pro. The sequel clash took place in September 2003 but there was controversy around the verdict. Mosley Sr. would notch another unanimous decision win with the ringside judges. But the many in the broader public disagreed with the call that saw De La Hoya’s WBC and WBA light middleweight belts move over to Mosley Sr.

In a boxing landscape where more tenured veteran fighters have been getting opportunities on big Netflix cards, Riyadh Season cards, Misfits Boxing, etc, running it back for a threepeat over twenty years after their sequel clash oddly does not seem out of the realm of possibility for Mosley Sr. and De La Hoya.

Shane Mosley Jr., has carved out his path as a middleweight and keeps refining his craft as a boxer incrementally as he keeps facing politics blocking his upward mobility, according to his famous father.

Oscar De La Hoya “could call Turki Alalshikh”, “but he’s scared” according to Mosley Sr.

Putting his former sweet science adversary, who he is 2-0 against, in his crosshairs once again, Mosley Sr. continued.

“Oscar’s too old and out of shape now. But if he really wanted to settle it, he could call Turki Alalshikh and make the fight happen, but he’s scared.”

Oscar De La Hoya as well as any representative of Golden Boy Promotions have not issued a retort to Mosley’s statements and the issued challenge for another in-ring showdown.