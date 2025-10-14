Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 predicted by ex-Boxing champ: “beats him quite comfortably”

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. are set to run it back later on this year and a former boxing champion has weighed in on if we will see a revenge or repeat scenario. In an interview with Poker Strategy, George Groves touched on the November 15th sequel clash between Benn and Eubank Jr. after their hugely exciting contest earlier this year in April.

Eubank Jr. would author a unanimous decision victory in the first meeting with Benn but a former WBA titleholder does not think that their first fight’s outcome will be in alignment with how this rematch will play out. Breaking down this massive matchup for the domestic circuit of British boxing, George Groves said,

“I think Conor Benn beats him. Might stop him. He caught him early-ish in that first fight but he couldn’t capitalise. He’s gotta make some major adjustments, Benn. He can’t fight the same as [he] did the first time. He’s 28 years old now. He’s mature. He’s probably in his physical peak. If he gets his boxing style tactics spot on, he beats Eubank and beats him quite comfortably.”

Conor Benn given high praise from another prolific former champion

Conor Benn is someone that can win a welterweight title if he drops back down to that weight category, according to a former kingpin of that weight class. Paulie Malignaggi discussed this during an interview with DAZN and when touching on Benn’s future potential after the latter engages in his second foray at middleweight with this Eubank Jr. rematch, Malignaggi said,