Only fighter to ever beat UFC megastar Jon Jones offers him fierce rematch: ‘There’ll be blood and broken bones’

Veteran former light heavyweight contender, Matt Hamill — the only fighter to hold a win over Jon Jones, has offered the UFC heavyweight champion a chance to avenge his sole controversial defeat in the Octagon, claiming a potential re-run would look a lot different than the controversial clash of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Hamill, a former top light heavyweight contender during his tenure with the UFC, has yet to return to fighting since 2018, where he ended his lengthy combat sports career with a split decision win over Chris Birchler under the Maverick MMA banner.

However, best known for taking on former two-weight champion, Jones at The Ultimate Fighter 10 finale back in 2009, Hamill would land a first round disqualification win over the former pound-for-pound number one, after the Rochester native landed a slew of 12-to-6 elbows, with referee, Steve Mazzagatti calling a halt to the pairing, with Hamill declared the victor.

To this day, that 2009 defeat to Hamill comes as the sole loss on the record of Jones, who most recently returned at UFC 309 back in November, successfully defending his heavyweight crown in a dominant third round spinning back-kick knockout win over Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Matt Hamill offers Jon Jones rematch after 2009 loss

And revealing earlier this month how he can finally hear for the first time in 41 years, Hamill has now offered Jones the chance to avenge his controversial 2009 loss against him in the form of a rematch — claiming their pairing would offer “broken bones and blood” for fans.

“I appreciate you bringing this up,” Matt Hamill told through an interpreter during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I’m getting a lot of feedback, and I know that Jon Jones was most disappointed. He’s had the life to have one lost record, and he just wanted to be a clean undefeated. A lot of that was good, but let me tell you something.

"If the 1-loss record really bothers Jon Jones, let's have a rematch. It's not going to be like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. I expect there to be blood and broken bones." pic.twitter.com/l0C2jwQDyj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 8, 2025

When I fought Jon Jones, I mean, no other fighter ever took me down, so he was the first fighter ever took me down, so I had my arm got caught on the canvas, broke my collarbone, and landed back, and he got on top of me,” Hamill explained. I wanted to get ready for escape. I looked at him. My bones did not stick out of the skin, but it just sticked out. I’m like, ah. He started pounding on me, and then I’m like, oh great.”

“… But if the one lost record really bothered Jon Jones, I told him, let’s have a rematch,” Hamill continued. “I mean, I’m telling you something. It’s not going to be like Jake Paul or Mike Tyson. I expect to be in blood. I expect to be a broken bone, so let’s have one last shot, you know.”