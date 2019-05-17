Spread the word!













ONE: Enter The Dragon results are underway as the promotion holds this latest event for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display this morning (Friday, May 17, 2019) will come in the form of ONE: Enter The DragonBellator at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Headlining the card are Shinya Aoki and Christian Lee, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Shinya Aoki and Christian Lee meet in a Lightweight World Title bout in the main event.

Nieky Holzken and Regian Eersel meet in a Lightweight Kickboxing World Title bout in the co-main event.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Giorgio Petrosyan is next in a Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix bout.

Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex vs. Samy Sana is next in a Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix bout.

Sage Northcutt vs. Cosmo Alexandre is next in a welterweight bout.

Amir Khan vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev is next in a Lightweight World Grand Prix Semifinal bout.

Kim Kyu Sung vs. Geje Eustaquio is next in a flyweight bout.

Opening the main card on is Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Miao Li Tao in a strawweight bout. Li Tao scored a first-round KO win.

ONE: Enter The Dragon Full Results:

Here are the results for this event:

Main Card (BR Live /8am EST)

Shinya Aoki vs. Christian Lee (ONE Lightweight World Title)

Nieky Holzken vs. Regian Eersel (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix)

Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex vs. Samy Sana (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix)

Sage Northcutt vs. Cosmo Alexandre (mixed martial arts — welterweight)

Amir Khan vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Semifinal)

Kim Kyu Sung vs. Geje Eustaquio (mixed martial arts — flyweight)

Miao Li Tao def. Dedjamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO (R1, 4:09)

Preliminary Card (ONE Super App/ 5am EST)

Yoshitaka Naito def. Alex Silva via unanimous decision

Garry Tonon def. Yoshiki Nakahara via submission (heel hook) (R1, 0:55)

Mei Yamaguchi def. Laura Balin via submission (armbar) (R1, 3:46)

Iuri Lapicus def. Shannon Wiratchai via submission (rear-naked choke) (R3, 3:10)

Rahul Raju def. Richard Corminal via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:43)

Smokin’ Jo Nattwut def. Sasha Moisa via TKO (R3, 1:24)

Dzhabar Askerov def. Enriko Kehl via unanimous decision

Daniel Watwon def. Brown Pinas via split decision