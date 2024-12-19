Oleksandr Usyk Eager to Smack Tyson Fury’s Face in Upcoming Showdown

ByCraig Pekios
Oleksandr Usyk Eager to Smack Tyson Fury's Face in Upcoming Showdown

Oleksandr Usyk plans on smacking Tyson Fury all around the ring in their highly anticipated rematch this Saturday night.

Emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the reigning WBC, WBO, and WBA heavyweight world champion will put his trio of titles on the line against ‘The Gypsy King’ when the two run back their instant classic from May. On that night, Usyk scored a closely contested split decision victory over Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder in more than two decades.

hq720 1

On December 21, he’ll look to establish his spot as the No. 1 P4P heavyweight in the world. To do so, Usyk plans to put a beating on Fury that he’ll be running back to the UK with a flush face.

READ MORE:  Oleksandr Usyk Will Not Stay At Heavyweight After Tyson Fury Victory, Claims Ukrainian Athlete
UsykFury2 1024x570 5

“I want to smack his face until his cheeks go red,” Usyk said in an interview with TNT Sports.

Tyson Fury finds himself in a unique position ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Usyk did a pretty good job of smacking around Fury in their first meeting. After letting ‘The Gypsy King’ lead the dance in rounds five, six, and seven, the Ukrainian stormed back in the eighth, blasting Fury with a shot that had the big man on wobbly legs. In the next round, Usyk sent Fury crashing to the canvas for the eighth time in his illustrious career.

For Fury, the rematch puts him in a position he’s never been in before. It’ll be interesting to see how he comes off the first setback of his career.

READ MORE:  Tyson Fury: Dreary Skies and Rain Pushed Him out of the UK: "Got to get away from here"
skynews tyson fury oleksandr usyk 6772867
READ MORE:  Tyson Fury Claims First Fight Was Ruined by Cut, Promises a Clean Victory against Oleksandr Usyk

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts