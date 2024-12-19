Oleksandr Usyk Eager to Smack Tyson Fury’s Face in Upcoming Showdown

Oleksandr Usyk plans on smacking Tyson Fury all around the ring in their highly anticipated rematch this Saturday night.

Emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the reigning WBC, WBO, and WBA heavyweight world champion will put his trio of titles on the line against ‘The Gypsy King’ when the two run back their instant classic from May. On that night, Usyk scored a closely contested split decision victory over Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder in more than two decades.

On December 21, he’ll look to establish his spot as the No. 1 P4P heavyweight in the world. To do so, Usyk plans to put a beating on Fury that he’ll be running back to the UK with a flush face.

“I want to smack his face until his cheeks go red,” Usyk said in an interview with TNT Sports.

Tyson Fury finds himself in a unique position ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Usyk did a pretty good job of smacking around Fury in their first meeting. After letting ‘The Gypsy King’ lead the dance in rounds five, six, and seven, the Ukrainian stormed back in the eighth, blasting Fury with a shot that had the big man on wobbly legs. In the next round, Usyk sent Fury crashing to the canvas for the eighth time in his illustrious career.

For Fury, the rematch puts him in a position he’s never been in before. It’ll be interesting to see how he comes off the first setback of his career.